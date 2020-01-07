Syracuse men's basketball coughed up its halftime lead, eventually losing to Virginia Tech 67-63 Tuesday at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange led by as many as nine points after Elijah Hughes drained a layup with 12:11 to go in the second half. Virginia Tech chipped away and less than three minutes later went ahead on Jalen Cone's 3-pointer.
The Hokies never relinquished that lead and at one point built it to eight points. Hughes hit a 3 with 1:19 remaining to bring Syracuse within three points. Virginia Tech kept scoring, but two buckets from Quincy Guerrier in the final minute kept the game within a possession.
Syracuse's hopes of a late comeback ended, however, on three free throws from Landers Nolley to close out the game.
Hughes finished as Syracuse's leading scorer with 18 points. Joe Girard and Guerrier (nine rebounds) both posted 12 points. Buddy Boeheim scored 10.
Syracuse (8-7) hits the road to face No. 11 Virginia on Saturday.