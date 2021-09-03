Syracuse in familiar role - underdog on the road at Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio — Syracuse coach Dino Babers acknowledges he doesn't sleep much during the season and grabs naps whenever and wherever he can. Lots on his mind these days.

After an injury-plagued season that featured too many losses — 10 in 11 games — the pressure is on, with not much margin for error as Babers begins his sixth season at the helm.

The opener is Saturday night at Ohio of the Mid-American Conference. Even though the Bobcats played just three games last season (they went 2-1) and have a new coach, they're listed as slight favorites at Peden Stadium, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Not a surprise.

"A difficult opponent. More difficult than most likely you would want," Babers said. "It's a fine crew with a great culture down there, and you're playing at their place, which makes it difficult. So I understand why we are stuck in the situation that we are."

Redshirt senior defensive end Josh Black is all too familiar with that.

"It's not news to us. We're predicted every game to lose," Black said. "That's just stuck with me. We're tired of that feeling, tired of people counting us out. It's time for us to go. We know what we're capable of."