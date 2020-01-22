Syracuse knocks off Notre Dame to extend winning streak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Elijah Hughes scored 26 points and Syracuse continued to be at its best on the road with an 84-82 comeback victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

The Orange (12-7, 5-3) improved to 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference road play and won their fourth straight game overall.

The Fighting Irish (11-7, 2-5) remained winless in three ACC home games.

John Mooney scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. His 12th consecutive double-double breaks an 11-year-old Notre Dame record held by Luke Harangody.

The Irish, though, lost despite erasing a 13-point second-half deficit. They trailed 64-51 with 13 minutes, 47 seconds remaining, then took a one-point lead — 69-68 — with six minutes remaining.

The Orange won after trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half.

Joseph Girard III scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Syracuse. Bourama Sidibe added 12 points on 6 of 6 from the field and Buddy Boeheim scored 10.

Dane Goodwin scored 15 points off the bench for the Irish. T.J. Gibbs added 13 and Nate Laszewski 11.

Syracuse won after losing 88-87 at home to Notre Dame 19 days earlier.