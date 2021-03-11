Syracuse loss to Virginia hurts cause for NCAA field

Jim Boeheim figured his Syracuse team has done enough to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Orange beat North Carolina State on Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, a matchup of the league's two teams facing bubble uncertainty. That certainly helped Syracuse as it hovers around the cut line in many bracket projections.

"I think when you look at the profile overall, I think we've got a lot of good wins against good teams," Boeheim said, adding: "I think we did what we needed to do this year, but we'll see what happens."

Syracuse (16-9) jumped 10 spots to No. 39 in NET on Thursday before its loss to No. 16 Virginia in the ACC quarterfinals. And the Orange went from being just outside the 68-team field to a No. 12 seed in BracketMatrix's average of tournament projections, with the Orange appearing on 74 of 117 mock brackets as of midday Thursday.

Syracuse lacks a headline win on a resume that includes a 1-7 record in Quadrant 1 games — the top category based on an opponent's NET ranking — though Boeheim noted seven of the eight games were played on the road.

He also pointed to the team's 5-1 record against Quadrant 2 teams, with the win against the Wolfpack — coming off five straight wins — joining that category.