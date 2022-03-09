Syracuse routs Florida State 96-57 in ACC tourney; Boeheim suspended for punch

NEW YORK — Cole Swider had 28 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes, Joe Girard added 16 points and No. 9 seed Syracuse beat eighth-seeded Florida State 96-57 on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament.

Syracuse advances to play top-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals on Thursday. But Syracuse will be without leading scorer Buddy Boeheim after the ACC announced a one-game suspension for punching Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half. No foul was called on the play and Boeheim went on to score 14 points.

Syracuse went ahead by double figures with 10:52 left in the first half during a 11-0 run — with eight straight points by Swider. The Orange made three straight 3-pointers during the run, with Girard making the other, and led 49-26 at the break behind Swider's 20 points and nine rebounds.

Florida State missed eight straight shots midway through the first half and was 12-of-38 shooting at the break, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range. The Seminoles made just one of their first 15 shots of the second half — including 10 straight misses.

Syracuse led 81-41 on a Jimmy Boeheim dunk, off an assist from Buddy Boeheim, with 7:32 left.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 12 for Syracuse (16-16), which claimed its second-largest margin of victory in a conference tournament game in program history.

Swider, who had 2, 36 and 6 points in his last three games, was 9 of 15 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from distance, for his second-highest scoring game of the season. Girard also made four 3-pointers and Buddy Boeheim added three.

Florida State (17-14) starters had just 16 combined points through the opening 29 minutes as the Seminoles trailed 70-34.

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points off the bench for Florida State, which had its three-game win streak snapped. The Seminoles finished 2 of 25 from 3-point range and shot 32% overall.

Buddy Boeheim, the son of Orange coach Jim Boeheim, earlier released a statement regarding his punch.

"In the heat of today's game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up court. It was wrong to act out in frustration," Boeheim said in a statement posted on Syracuse basketball's Twitter account. "I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong."

Boeheim was not called for a foul on the play, which happened after Syracuse made a basket.

"I saw the play, the kid pushed him twice," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "I think it was inadvertent. It wasn't much of a punch."

Jim Boeheim dismissed the idea of his son possibly being suspended when asked about it. He said if officials had noticed the play a flagrant 1 foul might have been called on Buddy Boeheim. The coach did concede that Buddy Boeheim had retaliated for being pushed.

Buddy Boeheim leads the ACC in scoring at 19.3 points per game.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton diffused the situation during his postgame news conference, praising the younger Boeheim's character.

"I don't want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is," Hamilton said. "The game is physical. We expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive. If something inadvertently happens sometimes we want to categorize it in one way or another."

"I've lost my composure sometimes. I've made some mistakes."

Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half. He continued to play.

The two players were seen speaking to each other after the game, with Boeheim walking away smiling.

"I pride myself in respecting the game and and our opponent," Boeheim said. "I will not react that away again."

Boeheim helped the Orange reach the NCAA Sweet 16 last year with some sharp shooting to back up his "Buddy Buckets" moniker. This year he was named first-team all-ACC.

Syracuse lost both meetings against No. 7 Duke this season, the first by 20 points on the road and then by 25 points at home.

