Syracuse sophomore center Jesse Edwards helps fill big void

"With Marek getting in foul trouble, Jesse was monstrous for us. I just thought he was a presence out there," Boeheim said. "His size helped. He showed a lot of promise. It was by far the best that he's played here. We'll see what we can get out of him. He's important for us."

For Edwards, who before Tuesday night had played only 20 minutes in six games, trying to get in game shape during the pandemic has been a big hurdle to overcome. He's improved his stamina by running for 30-40 minutes in practice to simulate game length under the direction of assistant coach Allen Griffin.

"I think it's a really big part," Edwards, whose weight is up to around 220 pounds, said Thursday after practice. "I've been building on my body, getting a little heavier, a little stronger. My skills, I feel like they've been there for a while. I think the running and the conditioning really gave me the opportunity to show that."

Syracuse was coming off a disheartening loss last Saturday against improving Pitt. Leading 37-32 at halftime, the Orange were trounced in the second half, allowing 64 points, and lost by 20 (96-76). Against Miami, Edwards and freshman guard Khadary Richmond (seven points, eight assists, and five steals in 20 minutes), sparked an impressive comeback. The Orange led by 14 at halftime and cruised.