Syracuse to face Minnesota in Pinstripe Bowl; QB Shrader plans to return in 2023

Syracuse University is returning to Yankee Stadium.

The Orange will take on the University of Minnesota in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29, it was announced on Monday.

The game will broadcast on ESPN at 2 p.m.

This marks Syracuse's third time in the Pinstripe Bowl — the Orange beat Kansas State in 2010 in the inaugural game and West Virginia in 2012.

Minnesota, who has won five straight bowl games, has never played in the Pinstripe Bowl.

After starting the regular season 6-0, the Orange dropped five straight before wrapping up with a one-sided win at Boston College on Nov. 26.

Syracuse is 16-9-1 all time in bowl games, and is making its first bowl appearance since 2018.

"I'm excited for our players to travel to New York City and experience all the fantastic events that come with a bowl trip as a reward for what they accomplished this year," Orange head coach Dino Babers said in a press release. "I'm also happy that our fans will have another opportunity to see us play in our home state after all their support this season."

"We are honored to represent the ACC and are grateful to the Steinbrenner family, Randy Levine, Mark Holtzman and the entire Yankee organization," SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack said. "Playing in the media capital of the world and historic Yankee Stadium will be an experience our team and staff will cherish. We look forward to a great game versus the University of Minneosta."

The last meeting between the Orange and Gophers came in the 2013 Texas Bowl, which SU won 21-17. Syracuse is 2-3 all-time against Minnesota, having won the first matchup in 1995 before the Gophers won three straight in 1996, 2009 and 2012.

SHRADER STAYING: On Monday, several other quarterbacks in the ACC announced their intent to enter the transfer portal.

Garrett Shrader won't be one of them.

In a press conference on Monday in conjunction with the Pinstripe Bowl announcement that, "as of right now, I plan on coming back next year."

"I'll finish my college career here, I'll say that," Shrader said.

Shrader finished the 2022 regular season with 2,310 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 65% of his passes. He added 415 yards and seven touchdowns as a rusher.

The junior joined Syracuse for the 2021 season after one year at Mississippi State and took over as starter four games into the season.

Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei, Pittsburgh's Kedon Slovis, Boston College's Phil Jurkovec, Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims, NC State's Devin Leary and Virginia's Brennan Armstrong all announced their intention to leave their current schools on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.