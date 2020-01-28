Syracuse winning streak ends at Clemson

The Orange started the second half on a 10-2 run — Hughes and Boeheim combined for the first eight points in the stretch — and it seemed like Syracuse had a clear path to victory before Clemson's rally.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange were hurt by foul trouble to starters Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe, who both fouled out down the stretch. Their absence gave Clemson more room to operate down low.

Clemson: There's no figuring out the Tigers, who followed a 1-5 December by going 5-2 in January. This month, Clemson won at North Carolina for the first time ever, defeated No. 9 Duke and had second-half rallies to top Wake Forest and the Orange.

TAKING IT EASY?

Clemson's Brownell was disappointed with Saturday's 80-62 loss to No. 6 Louisville, feeling the Tigers were sloppy and not playing with the effort he usually sees. Brownell, against his instincts, only held one grueling practice instead of two and the decision paid off. Brownell thought his players were locked in since the weekend and focused on the Orange.

SIMMS' STRUGGLES