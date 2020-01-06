Syracuse women’s basketball won its second straight overtime game on Sunday, defeating Notre Dame 74-63 at the Carrier Dome.
It’s the first time the Orange have beaten the Irish since 2002. It’s also the first time Syracuse has won back-to-back overtime games since 1988-89.
Syracuse posted a 33-14 run through the fourth quarter and overtime to secure the win. That run came after the Orange trailed 49-41 entering the final frame.
Kiara Lewis was Syracuse’s leading scorer with 28 points. Emily Engstler added 22 with 15 rebounds for the double-double. Digna Strautmane chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds.
Syracuse (8-6; 2-1 in ACC) play again Sunday, Jan. 12 on the road at No. 23 Miami.