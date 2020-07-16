Tanaka throws 1st bullpen since hit by liner on July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Masahiro Tanaka threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday in his first mound appearance since he was struck by a line drive off the bat of New York Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton on July 4. The 31-year-old right-hander remains uncertain for his first turn through the rotation.

"Threw all his pitches with really good intensity," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I was really encouraged by what I saw today."

New pitching coach Matt Blake said Tanaka reached 88-91 mph and threw all his pitches. Tanaka is slated for another bullpen session Sunday, then is to face batters early next week.

Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start the Yankees' opener at Washington on July 23, followed by left-hander James Paxton in the second game two days later.

Tanaka and left-hander J.A. Happ also are part of a rotation that is likely to include lefty Jordan Montgomery, back from Tommy John surgery in June 2018. Because of the off day, New York could skip Tanaka until the second time through the rotation.