Tar Heels turn attention to hiring Williams' successor

Cunningham said he prefers head-coaching experience but it isn't required. The same is true of hiring someone with UNC ties, which worked with longtime assistant Bill Guthridge taking over after Dean Smith's 1997 retirement and Williams' return in 2003 – but didn't work during the tumultuous tenure of Matt Doherty after Williams turned turned down the job following Guthridge's retirement in 2000.

There are experienced coaches with strong program connections, such as UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller, who played on Williams' 2005 NCAA championship team; Stanford's Jerod Haase, who coached under Williams at UNC; and Hubert Davis, who played for Dean Smith and has spent the past nine seasons on Williams' staff.

"The history and tradition here is winning," Cunningham said. "We've had it in the family for a long period of time. That is important. But it's not the only factor in trying to make a decision like this."

Cunningham said there is no specific timetable, though he noted UNC moved quickly in hiring Mack Brown for a second stint as football coach after firing Larry Fedora in a process taking only a few days in November 2018. He mentioned an urgency for a new coach to deal with large numbers of college players pursuing transfers, a list that includes UNC freshman 7-footer Walker Kessler.

"It's going to be a very different environment in coaching, recruiting and retaining students to play on the team," Cunningham said. "And quite frankly, college basketball is better when North Carolina is good. We need to be good and we're committed to being good. And now we have to find the right leader that can maintain the standards that we've become accustomed to."

