Tauchman's RBI double helps Yanks earn DH split vs Phils

New York lefty J.A. Happ (0-1) gave up four runs on three hits and six walks over three innings in his first career loss versus the Phillies. Happ entered 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA against his former team.

"I tried to be aggressive throughout, maybe tried a little too hard," Happ said. "Made some pitches and didn't get the benefit of a doubt. I have to make them put the ball in play. I have to force the issue better than I did."

Even though fans aren't permitted in the ballpark, they made plenty of noise from the streets. Someone rang a cowbell and another person played the drums on and off for a few innings, including nonstop for several minutes in the fifth.

"You hear them," Wheeler said. "It's pretty cool."

After Brett Gardner lined a two-run homer to right on an 0-2 pitch in the second to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead, Happ lost control in the third.

Happ walked Andrew McCutchen and Harper hit a two-run shot on an 0-2 pitch one out later. Happ then walked Realmuto, allowed a bloop single to Jean Segura and walked Scott Kingery. Phil Gosselin walked to force in a run and Roman Quinn's grounder drove in another to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead.