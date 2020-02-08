Taylor leads Mickelson by single stroke at Pebble Beach

“Actually, that's not true,” Mickelson said. “I had some pretty good up-and-downs.”

Topping the list was No. 7, the 110-yard hole down the hill toward the Pacific, the most picturesque hole at Pebble. It looked like a terror for Mickelson when his sand wedge went long and plugged into the back bunker.

“I was just trying to not make 5,” Mickelson said. “I was trying to get on the green and just make a 4, give myself a putt at a par. But it came out great.”

It splashed out of the sand so perfectly that it took a few hops in the rough before reaching the green, losing enough pace to trickle 2 feet away for a tap-in par. Even for Mickelson, it rates among his best.

“Yeah, it's No. 2 in my all-time greatest bunker shots,” Mickelson said. “I made one in the final round at Memorial, Muirfield Village, the old 16th hole from under the lip, plugged, and I holed that one. This one didn't go in, but it was the second-best I've ever hit.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Taylor's best was a 3-wood onto the green at the par-5 seventh that led to eagle and assured he would have the lead. His only PGA Tour victory was just over five years ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship, his fourth start of his rookie season. He will be in the final group, his first time playing with Mickelson.