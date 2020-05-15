Teams can reopen facilities Tuesday -- with provisos

-- No members of the coaching staff can return to the facility under the first phase of reopening. "This is important to ensure equity among all 32 clubs," Goodell wrote.

-- No players may be in the facility other than those undergoing medical treatment or rehab. Strength and conditioning coaches participating in player rehab may continue that work in the facility. Otherwise, they are barred until the rest of the coaching staff is allowed to return.

-- Members of the personnel, football operations/football administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff, and nutritionists can attend.

Naturally, any incidence of Covid-19 in the facility must be reported immediately to Sills and the team's ICO. Clubs also must promptly report any change in government regulations to the league.

"After we implement this first phase," Goodell told the teams, "and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time.

"In the meantime, we are continuing to work with the NFLPA and our medical teams on developing protocols that could permit a certain number of players to return to club facilities as early as next month."