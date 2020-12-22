Teams led by experienced players have edge amid pandemic

And it was a senior in guard Matt Coleman III who hit the step-back jumper with 0.1 seconds left to lift No. 10 Texas past No. 17 North Carolina for the championship in this month's relocated Maui Invitational.

They've all been around long enough to know what to expect – in a normal year, anyway.

"We're an experienced team," Iowa redshirt senior Jordan Bohannon said after the Hawkeyes' win against UNC earlier this month. "We know what to do to get things done and win games."

Freshmen adjusting to the college level or sophomores to a new role despite no exhibition games amid virus-driven upheaval is a formula that has led to challenges for many.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has seen the impact on the Vols roster. The eighth-ranked Volunteers (5-0) had their first four games canceled amid COVID-19 concerns that included the coach's own positive test, and didn't take the court for their first game until Dec. 8.

"Our older guys, they've been able to handle the stops and starts better than the younger guys," Barnes said.