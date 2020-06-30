Teams won't disclose who goes on injured list due to virus

Numerous other teams have said they have players who have tested positive for the virus without identifying any of them. The Philadelphia Phillies announced seven, while the Detroit Tigers said one player who was living in Florida but not working out at the team's spring training facilities in Lakeland also tested positive.

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said a few players have tested positive but declined to specify how many. Several Toronto Blue Jays players and staff members have also tested positive.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said remaining educated about best practices is going to be crucial for everyone.

"Leadership really is going to be the difference-maker for the teams that are able to best handle this and best cope with the challenges that we face," he said. "And that really is the accountability that needs to be shared by all of us -- not just baseball, but our whole society."

Baltimore general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles have had no reported cases and that no one on the team has decided against playing in the shortened season.

He's hoping for a smooth start to the camp that's scheduled to begin Friday at Camden Yards.