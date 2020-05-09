Tech staffers star in NFL offseason

“The next big hurdle was, well, hey, we’ve got to get all these coaches and scouts who maybe are not really super technologically savvy onboard with doing everything through their computer,” Nelson said. “I have to say a lot of the success that we had was definitely driven by the fact that our users really stepped up. Sometimes there’s resistance to change. In this case, they were like, ‘Tell us what we need to do,' and that made it so much easier."

Nelson and Nygaard, in a case of fortunate timing, initiated strategic planning last year that included a worst-case natural disaster scenario. Not a global pandemic, but some of the contingencies carried over.

“It’s like the long snapper,” Spielman said. “As long as everything is running smoothly, you don’t hear about them, until something comes up and everybody wants to jump on them. Well, our IT people, you don’t hear anything about them because of how capable they are."

The forced pause during this pandemic has, indeed, triggered a deeper appreciation of many occupations, tasks and people themselves around the world often taken for granted in the daily hustle.

“It’s been great," Lancaster said. “I guess it just shows that we are behind the scenes, but we’re definitely essential.”

