Teen fatally shot near governor's mansion

ALBANY — A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Albany after a group meeting arranged on social media ended with a confrontation, police said Tuesday.

Destiny Greene of suburban Latham was at the meeting in the area of Wilbur Street at about 9:30 p.m. Monday with two adults and another minor, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said at a news conference. Hawkins said some kind of confrontation broke out between Greene's group and two or three young men.

Shortly after officers responded to a report of shots fired, a staff member at Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that Greene had been brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Greene later died at the hospital. Police determined that she had been shot at the Wilbur Street location, which is in the neighborhood next to the governor's mansion.

The shooting is under investigation.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan decried the recent spate of fatal shootings in the city and the "brazen and the complete disregard for human life."

"We're going to work with the community to determine ways that we can seek to get these guns out of the hands of people who are using them in very violent and, from our perspective, senseless ways," she said.

