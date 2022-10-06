Ten people hurt after police car hits pedestrians

NEW YORK — A police car responding to a call swerved off a Bronx street and slammed into six people standing on a sidewalk Thursday, injuring bystanders including a young child.

Two people were in critical condition after the crash, police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m. as the police SUV raced to respond to a report of a car being stolen.

Security camera video showed the police SUV cross onto the wrong side of the street to avoid traffic, then clip another vehicle making a turn. The police vehicle then drove across the intersection and onto a sidewalk, knocking over a streetlight pole where several people were standing, pinning some against a building.

The police vehicle's lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash, the NYPD's Chief of Patrol, Jeffrey Maddrey, said at a news conference.

A total of 10 people were injured, including two who declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Among the injured pedestrians were a 65-year-old and a 5-year-old. A 2-year-old boy riding in the car that was struck also was injured. Two NYPD officers were among eight people taken to a hospital.

Maddrey said some of the crash victims had serious injuries but all were likely to survive.