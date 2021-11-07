Tentative Cayuga County budget keeps taxes flat

Aided by strong growth in sales tax revenue and fund balance, Cayuga County's tentative 2022 budget would keep property taxes flat if adopted by the Legislature.

The county Legislature last week received Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman's proposed spending plan. At a special meeting held Thursday, she and budget director Lynn Marinelli presented highlights of a proposed $160.6 million budget.

While total spending under the plan would increase by 5.5%, it includes significant use of the county's fund balance, which is effectively the county's savings account, and anticipates considerably higher sales tax revenue than what was budgeted in the current year's budget.

The amount of money that would be raised through property taxes, at $42.3 million, would remain flat. The average tax rate for property owners, the amount charged per $1,000 of assessed value, would decrease by 5.9% because of increases in property values countywide.

"Our employees and residents continue to make sacrifices and remain inconvenienced under the strain of COVID-19," McNabb-Coleman said in her budget message, which was included with the draft plan. "I'm presenting a budget that does not add additional burden to our residents."

Cayuga County's state-imposed tax increase cap for next year is estimated to be 4%. Despite the flat property tax levy and the lower tax rate, Legislator Keith Batman cautioned legislators about how to communicate with constituents about the budget because property assessments also affect tax bills.

"This does not mean that when you get your tax bill, you will pay less taxes," said Batman, who chairs the Legislature Ways & Means Committee that will review the proposal over the next two weeks. He noted that the flat levy should mean that many taxpayers won't see their bills change at all.

The committee will hold special meetings on Monday and on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18 to go through the budget with department heads and recommend changes. The full Legislature will vote on a preliminary budget plan at its Nov. 23 meeting, which will set a public hearing on the plan in December ahead of a final vote before the year ends.

Sales tax revenue projection was one of the major discussion points at last week's meeting. The tentative budget set that funding stream at $25.5 million, about $2.3 million above the current budgeted amount but well below the $27 million that Marinelli said is expected in actual sales tax funds for this year.

Marinelli said the county tries to be conservative with sales tax projections.

"Historically we've been outperforming (the budgeted amount)," she said.

The budget also includes a substantial increase in general fund balance use, taking $2.1 million to fund operations in 2022 after budgeting for $1.2 million in the current year. About $800,000 of that fund balance, though, would be spent on two major roof replacement projects on county facilities: the public safety building on County House Road in Sennett and the 95 Genesee St. building in downtown Auburn that houses multiple county agencies, including the district attorney's office.

Marinelli noted that the fund balance is expected to end 2021 at $22 million. The Legislature's fund balance policy is to maintain the account at 10% to 15% of the total general fund, which translates to $14.1 million to $21.2 million.

"We're reinvesting it in things we haven't been budgeting in recent years," she said.

The plan creates two new full-time posts: an identification officer in the sheriff's office and a senior public health assistant in the health department. It also adds part-time hours in the parks department, emergency management office and district attorney's office.

Outside organizations that rely on county funding would also get funding boosts. Cornell Cooperative Extension would receive an extra $65,235, taking its total county funding up to $315,000. Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District would get $700,000, up by $25,000. And Cayuga Economic Development Agency would receive $75,000 more, taking its total to $375,000.

Legislators Paul Pinckney and Timothy Lattimore both asked about the CEDA increase, noting that the agency had been asked to spend down its reserves in past years and inquiring what the status of those reserves is now. McNabb-Coleman said the agency had spent out of reserves in recent years, but did not have specifics on how much was spent and on what it was spent. She said that information would be provided for legislators as they work on the budget over the next two weeks.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.