Terry Cuddy

Municipality: City of Auburn

Office sought: City Councilor

Political party (or parties): Democratic Party, Working Families Party

Age: 49

Family information: Terry is married to Beth, a school librarian. They have a 11 year-old son, John. Terry and Beth have been homeowners in Auburn since 2004.

Professional and previous political experience: Terry is currently in his second term on Auburn City Council. He also serves the people of Auburn as a board member on the Auburn Industrial Development Authority. Terry's full-time job is a teacher at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

Education: Terry earned his Master’s degree in Media Arts Production from SUNY at Buffalo in 2003. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Alfred University in 1994.

Message to voters: As a City Councilor, I have learned one cannot make meaningful change alone. I value the dedicated team of people who work for the people of Auburn to deliver essential daily services whether it be distributing clean water, maintaining roads, creating business opportunities, or providing public safety. The current City Council values all Auburn has to offer and continually meets the community’s high expectations for quality of life.

I am proud to serve the people of Auburn. I am committed to working for the common good and protecting the public trust. I am asking for your vote to serve another term.

