Test Breast Cancer Asset

Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Bruen, who has served as state police superintendent for more than a year, announced his resignation on Friday.
An Auburn man who threatened employees with a knife while stealing from Walmart has been given a long prison term based on his criminal record.
A man is in critical condition at a Syracuse hospital following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Moravia Wednesday morning, the Cayuga C…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
A man is facing six years in prison after being convicted of multiple theft-related crimes.
We are pleased to announce this year's inductees into the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Auburn City Council approved a change to the city's zoning code pertaining to limits for how long political signs can be displayed.
Tim Locastro will get a taste of playoff baseball.
