Texans-Chiefs set to kick off NFL season unlike any other

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been a mere eight months since Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City from a 24-0 hole to beat Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs, a brutally efficient comeback that ultimately propelled the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

A whole lot has changed, though.

The coronavirus pandemic effectively canceled the entire NFL offseason along with all four preseason games. That means their rematch at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night will be the first game for anybody since February. It also means the crowd at what is historically one of the toughest road venues in the league will be limited to about 17,000 fans.

The Texans no longer carry star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins or leading rusher Carlos Hyde on their roster. Chiefs coach Andy Reid no longer carries around the heavy and ignominious tag of best coach never to win a championship.

"You have to expect the unexpected," Mahomes said, "and that's what we're trying to do. We're going to have a game plan for everything, and I'm going to make adjustments as quickly as possible so we can get off to a fast start. Hopefully."

There are plenty of reasons for both teams to anticipate a good start.