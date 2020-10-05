Texans fire O'Brien after 0-4 start

Romeo Crennel, who was the team's assistant head coach, will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

"We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston," McNair said.

Before the trade of Hopkins and Houston's winless start this season, O'Brien came under fire last season for the team's performance in the playoffs.

The Texans were up 24-0 in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs and looked to be headed for their first AFC championship game, which they would have hosted. Instead they squandered the huge early lead in the 51-31 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champs.

It was just the latest playoff letdown for a team which lost in the wild-card round under O'Brien in 2015 and 2018 and also lost in the divisional round in 2016.

"I understand we fell short in terms of taking this team further in the playoffs," O'Brien said. "But I do leave knowing that myself and the staff gave everything this organization deserved and more. We worked very, very hard to try to get this to a place where it could be it could be a championship program. We just didn't get it done."