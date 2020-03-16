Texans ship WR Hopkins to Cardinals

The trade came just after San Francisco opted to keep another standout lineman, Arik Armstead, who got a five-year deal worth $85 million.

“I’m excited to continue my career with the 49ers, the organization that gave me a chance by drafting me five years ago,” Armstead said. "They have given me the platform to give back to my community and play the game I love at the highest level, and I am just getting started.”

The NFL's business year is just getting started, as planned, despite the spread of the new coronavirus. For now, all moves are being done remotely with basically a ban on travel within the league.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

