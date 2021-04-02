Texas two-step: Baylor, Houston reunite in the Final Four

It's been 71 years since the Bears reached this point. Seven coaches tried and failed to replicate the success. The last of those, Dave Bliss, brought the program to its nadir: the 2003 shooting death of player Patrick Denney, his teammate Carlos Dotson pleading guilty to the murder, an NCAA investigation and attempts by Bliss to cover it up.

Into that cesspool came Drew, the squeaky clean son of Valparaiso coach Homer Drew, who set about rebuilding a program hit hard by NCAA sanctions. In five years, he had the program back in the NCAA Tournament, and trips to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight became commonplace until finally breaking through this season.

"You have to go through bad times, good times, tough times," Drew said, "to get where you want to go."

It helps that in a season challenged every turn by COVID-19, Drew has had a team full of veterans to help stay the course. Butler, Mitchell and Teague earned All-America votes, Mark Vital will go down as one of the winningest players in school history and many of the backups would be starters on other NCAA Tournament teams.

"We had goals," Butler said, "to leave a legacy at Baylor and be the best team Baylor's ever had."