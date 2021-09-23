The Americans prepare for the 'big one' at home Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Americans are running out of excuses in the Ryder Cup.

They bring another loaded team to Whistling Straits, 11 of them among the top 16 players in the world. Not only is it a home game, the travel restrictions because of COVID-19 make this crowd even more one-sided than Lambeau Field.

That's part of what led Tony Finau to say, "This is a big one."

What makes it so critical has more to do with a new generation of American golfers than any task force created to try to stop European dominance in the biennial matches.

Finau offered himself as an example as the third-oldest player on the team. He just turned 32. He played his first Ryder Cup in France three years ago. That qualifies him as one of the more experienced players because only three of his U.S. teammates have played more.

If the Americans want to change the culture, this is as good a time as any to start.

"We have a whole new team," Finau said. "We have a team with no scar tissue. There's only a handful of us that has even played in a Ryder Cup, and the few of those, we have winning records. So we actually don't have guys on our team that have lost a lot in Ryder Cups."