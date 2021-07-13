'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — "The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision."

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — broadcast networks scored only two nominations, for the NBC drama "This Is Us" and the ABC comedy "black-ish."

During an oppressive pandemic in which housebound Americans relied more than ever on television for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a varied mix of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.

One example: Mj Rodriguez of "Pose" is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category. The show also earned a best drama series nod.

"The moment my name was announced, I just screamed and I broke," Rodriguez said. "My mom grabbed me. She kind of flung me around. ... I remember falling into my boyfriend's arms and just crying tears of joy, tears of happiness. I felt so seen."