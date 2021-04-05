The game plan: Elite players find paths to pros besides NCAA

"These kids get an opportunity to kind of cash in on their market value, what they're bringing to the table while developing."

To be eligible for the draft, a prospect must either be 19 or one year out of college. That's led to plenty of one-and-done players over the years. Kentucky coach John Calipari is renown for courting one-and-done talent. But with more options available to blue-chip players, there could be fewer to choose from — and more importance placed on continuity.

Villanova coach Jay Wright tries to be up front with recruits in assessing their career paths — even if it might mean steering them toward the G League.

"When they feel they have choices and not being forced into situations, they're better when they make their choice," Wright explained. "They're far more invested."

Look on the NBA mock draft sites and no program — with the possible exception of Gonzaga — has as many names mentioned as Shaw's Ignite squad. Green and Kuminga are projected as top-five picks, while Nix and Todd figure to go a little later.

Todd was all prepared to go to Michigan before a change of heart. This is how much the Wolverines meant to him: He was pained when they were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the Elite Eight. He even sent coach Juwan Howard a consolatory text.