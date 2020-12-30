The Gap: Superpowers hoard talent, leaving ND, others behind

"Those schools are blue bloods of college football. It's like going to Duke for basketball or Kentucky or Kansas," Hamilton said. "It's a professional factory. Kids lucky enough to be in that position understand that and understand what they can do if they do well in college to hopefully provide for their family and their loved ones. I think that provides a big boost to those schools because they have a reputation, including us, of putting guys in the league and making kid's lives better."

Lack of parity in college football is nothing new. The last time a school won its first national championship was Florida in 1996. But the playoff has magnified and maybe even exacerbated the imbalance.

The playoff is 7 years old. During that time, 11 teams have made it and four of them (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma) have taken up 20 of the 28 spots. Notre Dame is the only other team with multiple appearances.

Only six teams have won playoff games, with Clemson (six) and Alabama (five) leading the way. And rarely have the games been close. The average margin of victory in playoff games is 19 points.