The Great Move: Gretzky will be part of Turner's NHL studio

While Gretzky is admittedly more shy than Barkley, what he does bring is the ability to analyze the game from all angles. Besides a transcendent 20-year career as the NHL's all-time leading scorer, he coached the Coyotes for four seasons and has been a part of front offices in Phoenix and Edmonton.

Much like he did in bringing the game to new fans when he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988, Gretzky is hoping to continue to expand the game's reach.

"I think the game is in a better position than it's ever been before. The young players who are in the game today are outstanding athletes and they represent the game the way it should be," he said. "And I'm 60 years old. I don't need the stress of running a hockey team day to day. But this gives me an opportunity to talk about the game and try to take it to another level.

"I think everyone has a responsibility who was a player in the National Hockey League to try to grow the game, and if I can be part of making Turner a positive venue for people to watch, I'm all for it. In all seriousness, I wish I could still play but unfortunately, that's not going to happen."