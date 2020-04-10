'The Last Dance' director discusses Jordan's Bulls

The accelerated launch has only added to a hectic time for Hehir and his team.

There has been much anticipation about the documentary, which in Hehir's mind came together much faster than such a project usually does.

"Normally, to do an hourlong archival documentary from start to finish, it takes about a year from the inception of the idea to the research to doing all the shooting to getting it all together, storyboarding it out, mapping it out, editing, getting notes back, it takes about a year," Hehir said. "We're doing 10 of those. And we had a little bit over two years to do it so we're already working at five times our normal rate."

The pandemic further complicates matters. Hehir and his team are finishing things up while separated, connecting through Zoom meetings but largely in isolation at their own laptops to get the last pieces of the story ready to air.

The documentary goes deeper than just 1997-98, though that season is the overriding theme. It also serves as a retrospective of Jordan's basketball life, from his college days at North Carolina through his rise atop the NBA.