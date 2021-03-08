The long game: COVID changed the way we play, watch, cheer

The International Olympic Committee is holding out hope that its 2020 Games, now planned for the summer of 2021, might bring a semblance of normalcy back to sports and the world in general. Like or dislike the leaders who run that enterprise, there might not be a return as badly needed as this one.

To be sure, the billionaires will still get theirs whether the games go on or not. But the thousands of athletes who make up the backbone of the Olympics, and the smaller, grassroots organizations that fund their training – some of them multimillion-dollar operations, but many more just ma-and-pop-sized nonprofits – cannot survive much longer without the revenue and spotlight afforded by this global sports extravaganza.

For all its warts and conflicts of interest, college sports, and college football specifically, also helps underwrite many members of those Olympic teams, to say nothing of the dreams of thousands of amateur athletes – fencers and rowers and swimmers and even football and basketball players -- whose last chance at glory will come not as a highly paid professional, but on campus. Last week, the perennial football powerhouse at the University of Alabama boldly stated it intended to play all its football games during the 2021 season in front of 100% capacity crowds. There's much money to be made by allowing folks to watch the Tide roll in person. Is this good? Bad? You be the judge.