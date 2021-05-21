The NBA playoffs: Fans return, no bubble, many contenders

Old friends will become foes, if only for a week or two. There are rematches from last year, new teams with home-court advantage, more fan capacity than at any other point this season and, perhaps best of all, no bubble.

The NBA playoffs are back.

Just about back to normal, too.

It all officially starts Saturday, a 16-team tournament that was preceded by six pre-playoff games to whet the postseason appetite. That play-in tournament — the NBA's newest hit — is how LeBron James and the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers played their way into the chance to defend their title, how their fellow 17-time champion Boston got back into the playoffs and how it was determined which teams would face top overall seed Utah and Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Philadelphia in Round 1.

"We recognize, like everyone else does, that the NBA playoffs are a unique, unique event, and obviously for the simple reason that that's where the championship is won," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "That said, you don't ignore the regular season. I don't think it was a goal at the beginning of the year to win the regular season. The goal was to play as well as we can, get better and in doing so prepare to play well and hopefully win in the playoffs."