'The noose was real' - NASCAR releases photo from Talladega

NASCAR moved quickly and by Monday, FBI agents were at the track. On Tuesday, authorities said the rope had been hanging there since the Cup Series race last October and thus was not a hate crime targeting the 26-year-old Wallace.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said "nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned" to that same stall.

Wallace never saw the rope. He said Phelps came to see him Sunday night at the track with "tears running down his face." He also told CNN: " It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 ... it is a noose. "

Phelps said NASCAR had determined the noose was not in place when the October 2019 race weekend began but was created at some point during that weekend.

"Given that timing and the garage access policies and procedures at the time, we were unfortunately unable to determine with any certainty who tied this rope in this manner or why it was done," he said.

The Wood Brothers Racing team was in the same stall during the October race and it cooperated with the investigation. An employee recalled "seeing a tied handle in the garage pull down rope from last fall."