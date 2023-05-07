refer to last year’s page 15 Bottom)

Krista Millington

As a nursing professional with years of experience in the field, Krista’s journey into this rewarding career began with a mix of personal experiences and professional aspirations. Nursing was not something she had always dreamt of doing. Instead, it was a career path that she stumbled upon through her own life experiences and interactions with healthcare professionals.

Growing up in a small town in upstate New York, Krista was always surrounded by individuals who valued community service and helping others. However, it was not until she joined a local EMS service that she discovered her passion for emergency care. The adrenaline rush and satisfaction that came with helping people during their most vulnerable moments were unmatched. It was during this time that she began to contemplate the idea of becoming a nurse.

After graduating from North Warren in Chestertown, Krista enrolled in the Health Sciences program at SUNY Brockport to play field hockey and earn her BSN degree. While the program was informative, she knew she wanted to specialize in emergency nursing. Krista transferred to SUNY Adirondack’s nursing program, where she gained hands-on experience working in the ER.

After completing her nursing degree, Krista started working at Glens Falls Hospital in the Emergency Department, where she has been for the past four years. Her years of experience as a nursing professional have allowed her to develop a wide range of skills, including the ability to work in high-pressure environments and make quick decisions during emergencies.

One of Krista’s favorite parts of nursing is the interdisciplinary approach to patient care. In emergency nursing, healthcare professionals see a wide range of patients from all walks of life. It takes a team of professionals to care for them. Krista has enjoyed working collaboratively with other healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care to her patients.

Like any other healthcare professional, nursing comes with its share of struggles. One of the biggest challenges Krista and many other nurses have faced is staffing shortages. The current nursing shortage has put immense pressure on healthcare providers to work longer hours and care for more patients than usual. Another challenge Krista has faced is dealing with end-of-life care. It is never easy to see patients and their families go through such a difficult time, but she knows it is an essential part of nursing care.

Despite the challenges, nursing has been one of the most fulfilling and rewarding career paths Krista says she has ever pursued. It has given her the opportunity to help people in their most vulnerable moments and make a positive impact on their lives. There is no greater feeling for Krista than seeing a patient recover from an illness or injury, and knowing that she played a role in their recovery.

Krista’s journey into nursing has been a fulfilling one. She is openly grateful for every opportunity that has come her way. “Nursing has allowed me to grow both personally and professionally,” she says. “It has taught me the importance of compassion, dedication, and hard work. I hope to continue making a positive impact on the lives of my patients for many years to come.”