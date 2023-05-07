(refer to last year’s page 15 Top)
READERS’ CHOICE AWARD
Each year, the readers of The Post-Star choose one of our nominees
to be celebrated as the readers’ choice. Starting in 2021, the
award was renamed the Kristen L. Stevenson Readers’ Choice Award.
Kristen was a nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab at Glens Falls
Hospital when she lost her life in a tragic accident in January 2021.
“She made an incredible impact on her patients, colleagues and
everyone who knew her. She will be remembered as a role model
for nursing excellence,” said Chief Nursing Officer Donna Kirker. In
her honor, we’d like to announce the Kristen L. Stevenson Readers’
Choice Award winner this year is Krista Millington.