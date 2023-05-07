Update Judges info with headshots and info (refer to last year’s page 2)

NURSES: THE HEART OF HEALTH CARE

Each day, thousands of nurses bring skill, attention, care and love to patients in our area. They deserve our thanks and recognition especially every day, but especially as we celebrate National Nurses Week.

Please join The Post-Star as we honor the work of this year’s honorees at our fifth annual Nurses: the heart of health care program. This program is a reader-submission campaign that is presented by Glens Falls Hospital, supported by Hudson Headwater Health Network and our title sponsors Bare Bones Furniture & Mattress and Parks Heritage Federal Credit Union. Thank you also to SUNY Adirondack, our event sponsor..

During this remarkable time, we have all had contact with a deserving nurse. Think about the nurse who has lovingly cared for your parent in a nursing home. Maybe it’s the school nurse who is ensuring your child’s wellness, or the ICU nurse who puts themselves directly in the line of fire. It could even be the virtual nurse who steps you through your symptoms and answers your health concerns.

Please join us in thanking the dedicated nurses who make our hospitals, health care centers, schools and our community a better place!

AND THEN THERE WERE 10:

The contest began with a call for nominations in February. We encouraged the public to nominate nursing professionals who made an impact on the lives of loved ones and the community at large. The community answered with over 100 nominations. These nominations were then narrowed down to 10.

JUDGING THE TOP 10:

Three judges: Julie Mosher, Director of Nursing Practice & Professional Development at Glens Falls Hospital, Maureen Poole, VP of Nursing at Hudson Headwaters Health Network, and Kim Hedley, Health Sciences Division Chair and Associate Professor of Nursing at SUNY Adirondack, reviewed all nominations and chose nine winners. The 10th winner was chosen by our readers. Read about each winner within this section and online at www.poststar.com/special-section.

THE AWARDS:

An awards breakfast honoring the select ten nurses was held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury.