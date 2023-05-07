(refer to last year’s page 11)

Elizabeth Muoio

Elizabeth is originally from New Jersey. She earned her first bachelor’s degree in biology from Binghamton University. She was trying to figure out what she wanted to her degree, and became an EMT while considering healthcare. She did a 2 year accelerated BSN program at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey and became a nurse in 2019.

Elizabeth’s mom was a nurse. “I literally remember going to staff meetings with my mom and being under the table in the staff room as a little girl,” she said. “I was always surrounded by health care and health care professionals as a kid. I always knew I wanted to work in some kind of health care field where you feel like you’re truly helping a patient. I never wanted to be too far removed for my patients.”

Elizabeth got her first job in nursing in October 2019, in New Jersey. She was a nurse for 3 months when COVID-19 hit. She was 5 minutes from the George Washington Bridge at the time, and she says her entire hospital filled with COVID patients.

After things settled down, Elizabeth began planning a move. An avid outdoorswomen, the Adirondack region was particularly appealing. She visited the Adirondacks in 2019 and fell in love. She Googled hospitals in the area, found Glens Falls Hospital on Google maps, applied for a job, interviewed over Zoom and was hired to work in the ICU.

“I really love the people I work with,” she says. “For not knowing anybody up here when I moved to the area, I immediately fell in love anyway. I can hike. I can kayak. I do all the outdoor things up here. I absolutely love it.”

“Part of the reason I've always loved being a nurse is the fact that you can always grow,” she says. “You can go to different departments and you can always learn more. I've definitely taken advantage of that in nursing.”

Elizabeth has worked in ICU, medical-surgical floors, ortho-neuro floors and will be the Interim Assistant Nurse Manager when a current assistant nurse manager goes out on maternity leave. She also precepts as a nurse, has her CCRN certification and her SANE certification as a Sexual Abuse Nurse Examiner.

Outside of nursing, Eliabeth enjoys anything having to do with the outdoors. She kayaks, runs, cycles, hikes and camps. She has hiked 20 of the 46 peaks. She has hiked all of the Catskill Mountains. She enjoys spending time with her two cats, brothers Pepper and Bear.

“I love how the Glens Falls Hospital ICU is such a great team,” she says. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of the stuff I do if I were not comfortable and felt supported by my manager and team. It’s so amazing, especially moving from New Jersey not knowing anyone, how comfortable they made me feel immediately.”