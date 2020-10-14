The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National

"I definitely look at that as our key event this fall," Rickie Fowler said. "With CJ bringing the tournament here to Shadow, I think is is actually a great place to have a little checkpoint of where things are leading up to Augusta. The greens could be fairly similar in areas to what we may see at Augusta."

The CJ Cup marks the return of Brooks Koepka after two months off to heal a left hip injury, a byproduct of a knee injury he had been dealing with since last year. Several others, such as defending champion Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, have not played since the U.S. Open.

Rose, Shane Lowery and Tommy Fleetwood are among those who were outside London last week for the European Tour flagship event, finding it well worth it to cross eight time zones to tee it up at Shadow Creek.

As much emphasis as there is on the greens, McIlroy arrived in Las Vegas talking about length — specifically Bryson DeChambeau's method of hitting it as far as he could on his way to winning the U.S. Open.

McIlroy isn't about to add 40 pounds of muscle and mass. But he is trying to add speed to his swing, even if he doesn't catch up to the 200 mph ball speed DeChambeau is approaching.