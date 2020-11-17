The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

There was no dancing on the court after a March Madness victory. No bounding onto the stage in a spiffy suit to meet the commissioner in June.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the traditional end of a college career and the usual start of a pro one. Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now, but their plans were put on hold.

After multiple delays, the NBA draft finally arrives Wednesday. Like everyone else in 2020, this year's class of players has tried to make the best of their difficult circumstances.

"I feel like it was better for me," Edwards said. "I haven't complained, I haven't tripped about it at all. I just felt like it was better for me because more time for me to get better and get ready for the NBA."

The freshman guard from Georgia is one of the leading candidates to be picked first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball, a guard who skipped college to play professionally overseas, and 7-foot-1 Memphis freshman center Wiseman are the other headliners in the class.