The world mourns: sports at standstill after death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, eight others

At the time, few in Los Angeles thought anyone would assume Magic Johnson's mantle, he of the "Showtime" Lakers and incandescent smile.

In fact, Bryant was always more Michael Jordan than Johnson. Bryant's killer instinct, tireless work ethic and intolerance for giving anything less than the best in practice and games most closely hewed to the attitude of his idol Jordan.

Still, Bryant's audacity appealed to laid-back Angelenos. At times, it clashed with Shaquille O'Neal, who shared an uneasy spotlight with Bryant while winning three NBA championships from 2000 to 2002.

It wasn't until O'Neal was traded away in 2004 that Bryant took over as the Lakers' cornerstone, and Johnson endorsed him as a worthy successor. Bryant became his era's Jordan to his fellow players, while segueing into a beloved icon, embraced across his adopted city.

"He grew up there," Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. "He grew up and matured and changed and evolved. I'm sure they felt like they grew up with him."

Away from the court, Bryant briefly fell from grace in 2003 after being accused of sexual assault at a Colorado hotel. He lost sponsors and fans and his reputation was tarnished. The case was eventually dropped, and Bryant and his accuser settled her civil suit against him.