Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

Chairman Tom Ricketts said it was a "sad day for me personally" and called Epstein a "great partner and truly a great friend."

"Really, I think the legacy that Theo leaves behind is an organization that expects to win, not an organization that is surprised to win," Ricketts added.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked financial havoc on baseball, Ricketts said money "had nothing to do" with Epstein's decision. Epstein, who won't be paid for 2021 by the Cubs, said Ricketts did not bring up his salary when they discussed his future. He also said he was not asked to resign.

The 46-year-old Epstein, who grew up near Boston and helped the Red Sox break an 86-year drought with World Series championships in 2004 and 2007, is one of five executives to win titles with multiple organizations. He, Pat Gillick, John Schuerholz and Dave Dombrowski are the only ones to do so with teams in each league.

Epstein hopes to stay involved with baseball while he plots his next move. He plans to run a team again, though probably not next season. He would like to be part of an ownership group at some point.