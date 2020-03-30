'There's no blueprint': Virus upends college recruiting

“March was watching high school games and going into homes. April and May had recruiting weekends. Home visits are all gone,” Barnes Arico said. “When the calendar comes back, June isn't a home-visit month. What will happen?”

It's a similar story for college football, baseball and a myriad other sports. There is a pervasive sense of uncertainty that has coaches on edge as they try to navigate recruiting amid a pandemic.

“I think recruiting is more of an inexact science right now than it ever has been,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Just knowing your own numbers and how to attack that — how can you commit to something now that you don't know what will exist, and the rules behind that existence? I think there's a lot of programs up in the air.”

The Jayhawks are one of them. Like most programs, they are largely done with their 2020 recruiting class. But they're also awaiting the decision of leading scorer Devon Dotson, who is expected to skip his final two seasons for the NBA, and that could potentially open up a late scholarship for Self and his staff to fill.

“What you do,” Self said, “is you recruit like you're going to have more scholarships when you don't end in the end.”