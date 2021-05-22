They're back: Knicks, Hawks to return with big playoff crowd

NEW YORK — It's being hyped as the largest indoor event in New York since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with a crowd of 15,000 expected at Madison Square Garden.

For a long time, like back when Tom Thibodeau was an assistant coach with the Knicks in the late 1990s, playoff games were a routine part of spring time in New York.

Now, after seven silent seasons, Game 1 of a first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night is shaping up as a Garden party.

"We know what basketball means to the city and so hopefully we can give them something to be proud of," Thibodeau said. "We've got a special group of guys that have worked extremely hard all year long to put us in this position and now the challenge starts all over again."

Julius Randle led the Knicks to a 41-31 finish in their first season under Thibodeau and their first postseason appearance since winning the Atlantic Division in 2012-13.

Atlanta interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA this week after his comments that the league wants to see the Knicks successful. He clarified that he wasn't suggesting any bias from the league during this series and said his players are excited about the atmosphere they will face.