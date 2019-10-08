Candidate name: Thomas Gray
Municipality: Town of Sennett
Office sought: Sennett Town Supervisor
Political party (or parties): Democrat
Age: 69
Family information: Wife- Kathy married 41 years Daughter Gretchen (RN) and Son in Law Shawn; Son Jeff (Baseball General Manager).
Professional and previous political experience: Retired American History Teacher (33 years); former Sennett Supervisor (2014-2015); Current Deputy Town Clerk (14 years), Historian (15 Years); past Water billing clerk (8 years)
Education: BS Secondary Social Studies SUNY Oswego; MS Secondary Social Studies SUNY Cortland.
Message to voters: I have listened to many of your worries and concerns. You have convinced me to put aside retirement and to run for Town Supervisor.
This campaign is about:
1 The waste of over $40,000 of Town money to create a water district that most people didn’t want. In the final tally, less than 20 property holders approved of the plan of the over 240 properties in this district. All the while, placing the already planned for Water District 3 on hold for two years.
2 Requiring full disclosure of all business and personal relationships by every elected Town official with anyone doing business with the Town of Sennett.
3 Completing an updated assessment of all water, sewer, and lighting districts.
I propose and promise:
1 Accessibility: As in the past as Supervisor, I will be available during regular hours at Town Hall, by phone at night and on weekends, as well as maintaining a presence around town.
2 Work for everyone in the town with no personal agenda or seeking to profit from the job.
3 Create Citizen Study Group to work with and advise the Town Board on issues impacting all of us (i.e., water district issues, County Nursing home, development and land use, abandoned property, playground expansion, improving community life and support for our volunteer fire department, etc.) before beginning any large and costly project.
4 To publish the town newsletter every spring. Not waiting until a month before the election!
In the following weeks before the election, I will continue to share with you my vision for the township, the issues facing our town and finally to continue to listen to your ideas and concerns