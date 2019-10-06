Candidate name: Thomas Turturo
Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: District Attorney
Political party (or parties): Democratic Party; Working Families Party
Age: 37
Family information: I am married to my wife Kristin (Zimmer) Turturo, and our son Benito was born in June 2019.
Professional and previous political experience: As my first time running for office, I am the underdog moderate candidate in this race. I have owned my own law practice since 2010, and I will bring that small business management experience to the administration of the District Attorney Office. I am primarily a litigation attorney, practicing in many areas of law, and have conducted both criminal and civil trials at the Town, City, County and Federal level.
Education: B.A. from Dickinson College, 2005; J.D. DePaul University College of Law 2008
Message to voters: I grew up in Auburn, and have lived almost my entire life here. My wife, Kristin, is from Union Springs; my father, James, is a retired chaplain, formerly of Half Acre Union church, and recently retired after serving 25 years as a prison chaplain at Butler and Mohawk, among others. My mother, Kathleen, put herself through school as a single mother of 4 and works in the Auburn School District. In June of this year we welcomed the newest addition to our family, our first child Benito (Benny) Turturo.
I am running for District Attorney because we need a prosecutor who will take the Opioid Epidemic seriously. Communities around the Country have been fighting heroin and prescription drug abuse for a while and I believe that by studying what has worked - and what has not worked - in other places we can create an effective and comprehensive response to this issue. Currently, Cayuga County has valuable resources, like Drug Court, that are not used. Low level offenders struggling with addiction are given prison sentences while drug dealers get probation. This approach separates families, punishes those that need help, and keeps drugs on our streets. When elected I promise we will find a better way to solve this problem.
I will work to build trust between the District Attorney’s Office and The People it represents. Restored trust means that people can expect professionalism from the office of the District Attorney. It means equitable justice, not partisan activism. It means respecting innocence until proven guilty. It means honoring everyone’s right to a fair and speedy trial and it means transparency to reduce crime.
A vote for Tom is a vote for long term and lasting solutions. When people believe in the process, the outcomes are better for everyone. My opponent has been in office for twelve years and our community is no safer. Let's say "No!" to four more years of the same failed policies. Cayuga County deserves a better way. Please bring your friends and family to vote Tom Turturo for D.A. on or before November 5th!