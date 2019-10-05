Candidate name: Thomas W. Adessa
Municipality: Auburn
Office sought: District 12 Legislator
Political party (or parties): Endorsed by the Republican, Conservative, Independence parties.
Age: 66
Family information: Married, 3 sons, 4 grandchildren and my oldest son Chris is a local restaurant manager.
Professional and previous political experience: Retiree from Austeel/Nucor Steel-positions held, production worker, Team Leader, Supervisor.
30 year small business owner, Pro Seal Blacktop Sealing.
Member of Owasco Lake Watershed Association and Skaneateles Lake Association.
Founder of SPCA "Hogs for Dogs" ride.
Former in-house chair for The United Way-Austeel.
Certified/Registered NYS Peace Officer, currently serving as a NY Constable.
Designed and implemented a major fundraiser for the Children's Advocacy Center/SAVAR.
Regular donor to the Matthew House.
Attendee of St. Andrews Church/Mottville.
Former Team Sponsor of a Auburn Sandlot Baseball Team.
Published writer in the NYS Conservationist Magazine, the NY Outdoor News, several newspapers and a self-published children's book.
I have no political experience or alliances to anyone or any group which I feel is an asset, not a liability. A fresh start to an elected position begins with an open mind, new ideas, no preconceived notions and would enable me to embrace the position with a hit the ground running approach. I will never try to appeal or pander to any one group, gender or party affiliation to garner votes-its high time to reach across the aisle and do what needs to be done for County residents! If we focus on one particular group of people, gender or party then we run the risk of leaving someone else behind and that would be a disservice to the other people residing in the county-as elected officials we are to serve everyone providing
equal opportunities without reservation or favor.
Education: Empire State College-SUNY-AAS Business
Message to voters: Let's Work Together!
During a trip to Texas in 1998, I met couple that were cash crop farmers and they put 9 children through college. They were salt of the earth type people, 3rd generation Irish descendants (McManus) and were very proud of their family, their farm and what they had accomplished. One evening on their side porch I described to them the Finger Lakes Region, our agriculture, the lakes, apple orchards, wineries, maple syrup production and the various cultures in the area. The following year they vacationed in Cayuga County and called me saying, "You are so lucky to live here, it's so beautiful and you should be an ambassador for the area." My thought...'Yes, I am lucky to live here.'
Having lived here, worked here and raised a family here has only deepened my passion and dedication to this area. Cayuga County has a unique blend of people, topography, agriculture, natural resources, along with professional and recreational opportunities.
Our region is unparalleled for it's diversity, history and quite simply I want to represent the people in District 12 to protect and improve what we have. My primary focus will be to improve our water quality as water is literally our life's blood. I have attended monthly meetings in regards to water quality and various seminars about Harmful Algae Blooms to educate myself on this matter. I will also be a fiscal watchdog for our financial resources as taxpayers deserve to get the most bang for their buck. My belief is that we also need to strive to achieve a County Executive style of government that will better serve taxpayers.
Having owned a small business I am equipped with the skills to be an effective communicator, understand people's needs and know when to compromise for the good of others. Being a sole proprietor demonstrates my work ethic and dedication which translates into attributes necessary for a County Legislator position. My semi-retirement status also provides me with ample time to devote to an elected office.
I believe we can always find ways to improve our governmental process and that change is a constant around us every day. However, I do not feel we need to "redefine" our government or the County-Cayuga County already stands on it's own, first and foremost via it's people.
Legislators are responsible to the people to provide public safety, maintain the county infrastructure, hold down spending and taxes, frame policy and laws, make changes to laws based on our constituents needs, work with various agencies to create jobs, protect our environment and maintain an approach that we serve everyone without favor to anyone.
This year we have early voting from Oct 26th-Nov 3rd-please get out and vote. Let's Work Together to do "what" is right for the people of the County and not focus on "who" is right in the process of government. Our party affiliation does not matter anymore, vote for the person and their goals. I would appreciate your support in my bid for District 12 Legislator.
Sincerely,
Thomas W. Adessa