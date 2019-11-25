SANDY CREEK — A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled about 7,200 gallons of milk onto a highway in Oswego County.

State police say the Sunday crash occurred near Sandy Creek on Interstate 81 when a truck carrying milk rolled over on an exit ramp.

Police say the milk truck's driver noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the ramp and lost control. The driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

The exit ramp was closed for several hours as crews cleared the milk from the highway.

