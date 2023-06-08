The New York State Police today announced that it issued a total of 38,363 tickets statewide during the National “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

The special enforcement period began on Monday, May 22, 2023, and ran through Sunday, June 4, 2023.

During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Troopers arrested 399 people for DWI and investigated 2,436 crashes, including 410 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes.

As part of the enforcement, Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding 10,654

Distracted Driving 1,334

Seatbelt violations 8,473

Move Over Law 337

During last year’s “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, which ran from Monday, May 23, 2022, through Sunday, June 5, 2022, the State Police issued 40,038 total tickets and arrested 441 people for DWI.

Below is a breakdown of violations by troop:

Troop

Region

Speed

DWI Arrests

(# of persons)

Distracted Driving

Child Restraint/

Seat Belt

Move Over

Total

Tickets

(includes other violations)

A

Western NY

917

32

104

1,474

15

4,359

B

North Country

687

19

57

327

43

2,680

C

Southern Tier

863

19

95

906

26

3,082

D

Central NY

928

28

223

1,262

46

4,485

E

Finger Lakes

974

48

114

726

16

3,806

F

Upper Hudson Valley

1,190

45

115

751

24

3,330

G

Capital Region

813

38

117

848

32

3,002

K

Lower Hudson Valley

1,347

77

125

852

48

4,055

L

Long Island

727

57

155

310

7

2,700

NYC

New York City

195

3

60

412

1

1,808

T

NYS Thruway

2,013

33

169

605

79