The New York State Police today announced that it issued a total of 38,363 tickets statewide during the National “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.
The special enforcement period began on Monday, May 22, 2023, and ran through Sunday, June 4, 2023.
During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.
Troopers arrested 399 people for DWI and investigated 2,436 crashes, including 410 personal injury crashes and two fatal crashes.
As part of the enforcement, Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.
Speeding 10,654
Distracted Driving 1,334
Seatbelt violations 8,473
Move Over Law 337
During last year’s “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, which ran from Monday, May 23, 2022, through Sunday, June 5, 2022, the State Police issued 40,038 total tickets and arrested 441 people for DWI.
Below is a breakdown of violations by troop:
Troop
Region
Speed
DWI Arrests
(# of persons)
Distracted Driving
Child Restraint/
Seat Belt
Move Over
Total
Tickets
(includes other violations)
A
Western NY
917
32
104
1,474
15
4,359
B
North Country
687
19
57
327
43
2,680
C
Southern Tier
863
19
95
906
26
3,082
D
Central NY
928
28
223
1,262
46
4,485
E
Finger Lakes
974
48
114
726
16
3,806
F
Upper Hudson Valley
1,190
45
115
751
24
3,330
G
Capital Region
813
38
117
848
32
3,002
K
Lower Hudson Valley
1,347
77
125
852
48
4,055
L
Long Island
727
57
155
310
7
2,700
NYC
New York City
195
3
60
412
1
1,808
T
NYS Thruway
2,013
33
169
605
79